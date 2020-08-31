The Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Cathie Batbie-Loucks, KVOA-TV News 4 Tucson, News Director has been nominated in the category of “News Excellence”.

The 28-minute entry showcases the many different quality examples of the news department’s operation including, but not limited to, investigative reporting, enterprise reporting, breaking news, and KVOA’s involvement in the community.

Cathie Batbie-Loucks, News Director, on being nominated said, “I’m incredibly proud of the work our team does day in and day out. It is an honor to be nominated in this prestigious category and for the work and dedication of our team to be recognized by our peers in the industry.”

General Manager, Bill Shaw, congratulated the team saying, “Everyone on our news team should take a great deal of pride on being recognized for all of the outstanding work being done.”

KVOA-TV is a Quincy Media station, a family owned company with 20 stations serving 12 states.