Employee-owned Barrio Brewing Company, the oldest craft brewery in the state of Arizona, announced the hiring of Jeremy Storton as Brand Specialist.

Storton comes to Barrio from the Northwest United States, having worked in craft beer in various capacities throughout Oregon. He is a Certified Cicerone®, a BJCP judge, an Institute of Brewing and Distilling certified brewer, and an award winning beer writer and podcaster. At Barrio, he joins the sales team who will grow the company’s on-premise and off-premise customer community across Arizona. Storton will also provide input in the creation of new Barrio brews.

“For me, beer is about great experiences and connecting with our community,” said Storton. “That is something that Barrio has continued to strive for, and I am excited to be a part of this team and see what we can do next for the sake of great beer.”

“The past few months have been difficult for breweries throughout the country, but we have been able to keep operating thanks to the phenomenal support of our community,” stated Jaime Dickman, Barrio’s

About Barrio Brewing Company

Founded by Dennis and Tauna Arnold in 1991, Barrio started life as Gentle Ben’s Brewing Company near the University of Arizona campus, and their flagship beer, Barrio Blonde, is the oldest continually brewed beer in the state’s history. In 2006, a needed expansion moved the brewery’s production facilities and restaurant to a 22,000 square foot building in downtown Tucson that was originally constructed as a Quonset hut in 1947. In this facility, the brewery produces nearly 15,000 barrels each year in its state-of-the-art 30-barrel system. In 2019, Barrio Brewing Company became 100% employee-owned through an ESOP. For additional information, please visit www.barriobrewing.com