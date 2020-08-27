Tucson Metro Chamber Announces Copper Cactus Award Finalists

The Tucson Metro Chamber’s annual Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, will celebrate Southern Arizona’s outstanding small businesses in a virtual event this year. The event will showcase accomplishments from the following small businesses within categories such as company culture, workforce development, growth, leadership, and more. Two new categories include the very timely innovation in remote working as well as startup of the year. Award categories:·

Arizona Complete Health Workforce Development & Education



Nominees were judged on workforce training, advancing, promoting people from within; or providing special job-training or exploration opportunities for individuals with special needs.·

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Best Place to Work



Nominees were judged on their work environment and the morale of their employees.·

CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year



Nominees were judged on productivity in relation to sales, creativity and innovation in the workplace and their activity in the community.·

Cox Business Growth



Nominees were judged on their gross revenue, employee growth and compensation expenditure growth.·

Nextrio Innovation in Remote Working



Nominees were judged based on their creative use of innovative processes or products during the pandemic.·

Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year



Nominees demonstrate a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, innovation, creativity and determination.·

Tucson Electric Power Social Impact



Nonprofit nominees were judged on their exceptional leadership, culture, innovation and growth. Approximately 150 nominations were submitted by members of Southern Arizona’s community in support of locally owned small businesses and charitable nonprofits. “This year’s finalists represent such diversity in industry,” said Amber Smith, President & CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “It’s an honor for all of us at the Tucson Metro Chamber to recognize our region’s small businesses every year at the Wells Fargo presented Copper Cactus Awards.” A panel of 13 independent judges reviewed and scored the applications and the highest scores in each category were selected as finalists. There will be nine winners in all as two categories have more than one winner based on the size of the business or annual revenue.

2020 Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards Finalists include: Arizona Complete Health’s Workforce Development & Education

Habitat for Humanity Tucson

San Miguel High School

Workforce Readiness–SHRM-GT

Tech Parks Arizona’s Start Up of the Year

Emagine Solutions Technology

Nanopec

Reglagene

Tucson Electric Power’s Social ImpactWith revenue up to $2MM



ASU Office of Community Health, Engagement, and Resiliency

Community Investment Corporation

SARSEF

With revenue between $2MM to $5MM



Boys & Girls Club of Tucson

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona

Nextrio’s Innovation in Remote Working

Darling Geomatics

Foundation for Creative Broadcasting

UCP of Southern Arizona/Workability

Cox’s Business Growth

Crain and Co.

FORSarchitecture + interiors

Sunshield Products

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Best Place to WorkWith 3 to 50 employees



Onyx Creative

Ooroo Auto

Snell & Wilmer

With 51 to 200 employees



Chasse Building Team

Focus Hospitality

West Press

CopperPoint’s Small Business Leader of the Year

Bradley Lloyd from Lloyd Construction Company

Dr. Eric Cornidez from Pain Institute of Southern Arizona

Grant Anderson from Paragon Space Development Corporation

The Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards are presented by Wells Fargo and co-sponsored by Casino Del Sol Resort, Arizona Complete Health and Cox Media.

The awards will be presented virtually on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.

“Wells Fargo is proud to be the title sponsor for this event. Philanthropy, community support, and small business development and support are among our core values. We have a long history supporting local communities, especially during challenging times,” said Region Bank President, John Gibson. “Despite a year of challenges and change, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the powerful commitment these companies have made in our communities. While we can’t have the in-person interaction, a virtual event can create new opportunities. The ‘digital world’ creates a lasting footprint, and this is a great opportunity for these business impact stories to have an even greater reach. Congratulations to all the finalists!”