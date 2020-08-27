Employee-owned Barrio Brewing Company, the oldest craft brewery in the state of Arizona, announced the hiring of Gary Fritze as Brewery Operations Manager.

Born and raised in Indiana, Fritze spent nearly two decades working with Gordon Biersch Brewery in Tempe, Glendale, New Orleans, and Memphis, with a stint in Taipei, Taiwan helping to set up operations. He began his beer journey with Abita Brewing Company in Louisiana and has an education in chemical engineering. As Brewery Operations Manager, Fritze oversees all of Barrio’s brewing operations including brewing, cellaring, canning, maintenance, and inventory. He is also involved in the creation of new Barrio brews.

“My brewing philosophy is simple,” stated Fritze. “Cleanliness is rule number one, never cut corners, and keep pursuing that next great batch of beer. Brewing is an act of creation that is very satisfying and is a wonderful marriage of art, craft, and science.”

“The past few months have been difficult for breweries throughout the country, but we have been able to keep operating thanks to the phenomenal support of our community,” stated Jaime Dickman, Barrio’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are now focusing on the future and the investment in these senior positions is key to the growth of Barrio.”

About Barrio Brewing Company

Founded by Dennis and Tauna Arnold in 1991, Barrio started life as Gentle Ben’s Brewing Company near the University of Arizona campus, and their flagship beer, Barrio Blonde, is the oldest continually brewed beer in the state’s history. In 2006, a needed expansion moved the brewery’s production facilities and restaurant to a 22,000 square foot building in downtown Tucson that was originally constructed as a Quonset hut in 1947. In this facility, the brewery produces nearly 15,000 barrels each year in its state-of-the-art 30-barrel system. In 2019, Barrio Brewing Company became 100% employee-owned through an ESOP. For additional information, please visit www.barriobrewing.com