St. Elizabeth’s Health Center Merges with El Rio Health

For the past nearly six years, El Rio Health and St. Elizabeth’s Health Center have shared a partnership to assure that the uninsured and more vulnerable in our community have access to preventative as well as chronic and acute primary and specialty healthcare.

In early 2019, the board of directors at St. Elizabeth’s began conversations with the El Rio Health board of directors to consider a merger. The goal would be to further streamline infrastructure costs and add additional services and hours of operation for St. Elizabeth’s patients as part of the El Rio Health family of health centers.

On February 28, 2020, the merger was completed with St. Elizabeth’s providers and employees joining the El Rio family while maintaining their location at 140 W. Speedway Blvd. as well as their direct line for appointments at 520-628-7871.

This merger has added more benefits for St. Elizabeth’s patients, including access to El Rio Health’s radiology services, pharmacies, Saturday and evening appointments at El Rio locations across the community, telehealth visits, and 24/7 nurse telephone care.

El Rio Health is delighted to welcome St. Elizabeth’s to the family!