Tucson Association of Realtors Donates $25,000 to Community Food Bank

The Tucson Association of REALTORS® through their 5013C Foundation, the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation have donated a second time since COVID-19 has hit the community. The Foundation contributed $25,000 dollars this week to support The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

“Our community knows how steadfastly committed the members of the Tucson Association of REALTORS® are in serving the well-being of all folks here in southern Arizona,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food bank. “We at the Community Food Bank certainly know it, as TAR and its members have been there for our mission of serving neighbors-in-need prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the very beginning of the pandemic, and steadfastly throughout. And we know that Tucson can continue to count on the generosity of TAR and its members to be here for us all whenever and wherever neighbors find themselves in need,” said McDonald.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona serves five counties in Southern Arizona: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, and Santa Cruz. In total, that represents just over 23,000 square miles and over 1.2 million people. In addition, the Food Bank partners with over 300 agencies to provide services. As the need increases, more people are relying on the Community Food Bank.

“The need is still there. We are committed to giving back to our community,” said Billy Mordka, president of Tucson REALTORS®.. “There are people who have lost their jobs and have families to feed. We know this makes a difference,” said Mordka. “A little can go a long way, so we encourage people to contribute directly to communityfoodbank.org if they can.” said Mordka.

The Tucson Association of REALTORS® (TAR) is the largest trade association in Southern Arizona, representing the interests of over 5,900 real estate professionals. United by adherence to a Code of Ethics, our members work as real estate professionals in the sale, lease, appraisal, and development of residential and commercial properties as well as the mortgage and lending industry. throughout Southern Arizona.