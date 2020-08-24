Pima Community College Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dolores Durán-Cerda, Ph.D., is one of 26 Fellows selected nationwide by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) for the second cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo.

La Academia seeks to increase the number of talented individuals who aspire to leadership at Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Emerging HSIs. Fellows participate in leadership development activities that will not only prepare them for leadership roles in the full spectrum of institutions of higher learning but also within HSIs and Emerging HSIs.

The one-year fellowship program includes three seminars, with the first taking place in October 2020, in conjunction with HACU’s 34th Annual Conference, “Fostering Excellence and Social Justice.” The second seminar will lead into HACU’s 26th Annual Capitol Forum on Hispanic Higher Education in April 2021. The third seminar will be held in late spring or early summer of 2021, with a focus on international collaborations.

More than a dozen nationally recognized current and emeriti presidents and senior-level administrators will serve on the faculty. Mentorship with a university president will be a key component, as will be the development of a special project designed to have an impact at the Fellow’s current institution.

Founded in 1969, Pima Community College is one of the largest multi-campus community college districts in the U.S. Pima offers degrees and certificates in more than 140 transfer and occupational programs on five campuses and more than 100 teaching sites throughout Pima County. To learn more, visit www.pima.edu