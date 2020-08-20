Governor Ducey Appoints Cecilia Mata To Arizona Board Of Regents

Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Cecilia Mata to the Arizona Board of Regents. Mata, who founded a successful global security business in 2005 and expanded it to two subsidiary companies, is an enthusiastic advocate for women-owned and minority-owned small businesses.

Mata was born and raised in the Republic of Panama and emigrated to the United States in 2000. She is the founder, owner and president of AllSource Global Management, LLC., (AGM) a professional services company with a focus on defense. In this role, Mata helped lead the company’s growth to a comprehensive enterprise offering diverse products and services to a host of public and private organizations. She founded AGM in 2005.

“I’m proud to appoint Cecilia as our newest Arizona Regent,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona’s universities already offer some of the best educational opportunities in the country. With her strong business acumen, leadership experience and passion for community involvement, Cecilia is perfect for this role and wants to do it for all the right reasons. I know she will serve our state well.”

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents by Governor Ducey,” said Mata. “Arizona’s universities are engines of growth and opportunity for our state, providing students of all backgrounds the means to achieving a more promising future. I look forward to bringing my experiences and passions to the board to serve all Arizona’s students and families.”

Mata is the recipient of multiple notable awards, including the Women Business Enterprise IMPACT Award, WBEC West (2019); Women of Influence Minority Business Owner Finalist, Inside Tucson Business (2019); Outstanding Council Member of the Year, Workforce Arizona Council (2018); Minority Owned Small Business Champion of the Year of the State of Arizona, Small Business Administration (2016); and many more.

Mata engages with her communities through civic leadership, including as treasurer of the University South Foundation, member of the Chapter II Women Presidents Organization in Tucson, board member of the Arizona Small Development Center’s Friends of Small Business Advisory Board, and former chairwomen of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Mata earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Universidad Santa Maria la Antigua and a Master of Business Administration from Universidad Latinamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología. Both universities are located in Panama. Mata is fluent in English, Spanish and Chinese.

Mata has traveled throughout Europe, Central America and South America where she held various roles in the areas of business, contracting, consulting and manufacturing. She currently lives in Sierra Vista, Arizona.