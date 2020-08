KVOA-TV announced that morning anchor, Amanda Gomez, will soon join John Overall at the News 4 Tucson anchor desk for the weeknight broadcasts of “News 4 Tucson- Live at 6:00P.M.” and “News 4 Tucson- Live at 10:00P.M.”, in addition to anchoring “News 4 Tucson, Live at 4:00P.M.”