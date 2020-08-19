Tucson Electric Power Sponsors Online Leadership Forum for Businesses

Turbulent times demand strong leaders.

Tucson Electric Power is proud to sponsor an online leadership program designed to help business leaders build influence and resiliency, even in these new and unpredictable times.

Navigating to a Brighter Future, developed by the Eller Executive Education at the University of Arizona, can teach owners of small to medium sized businesses how to adapt – and even thrive – in change.

“As businesses struggle to weather this pandemic that is reshaping consumer patterns and the structure of our workplaces, we’re proud to sponsor the development of this unique learning opportunity for our community partners,” said Cathy Ries, TEP’s Vice President of Customer & Human Resources.

“We are confident these brief but impactful virtual courses designed by Eller Executive Education provide business leaders with the skills they need to build brighter futures for their businesses and our community.”

The series consists of four self-paced courses delivering MBA-level content that’s accessible anywhere, anytime:

Leadership Derailers in Times of Stress

Developing Power through Sponsor and Mentor Networks

The Paradox of Leadership

Managing Business Models Through Change

“These courses are designed to help participants lead with confidence, even in rapidly changing environments,” said Joe Carella, Assistant Dean of Eller Education. “We’re grateful to our sponsor, Tucson Electric Power, for their partnership and investment in leadership development.”

The series, which would typically cost $1,000, will be offered at a steeply discounted price of $400 for the series through TEP’s sponsorship. For more course information or to register, please visit: https://executive.eller.arizona.edu/tep-eee-brighter-future .

A limited number of scholarships are available as well. Please apply here: https://uns.wufoo.com/forms/navigating-to-a-brighter-future/

“We know that business leaders must constantly adapt and build relevant skills so their organizations and businesses can thrive in these rapidly changing times,” Ries said. “We are proud to work in partnership with the Eller team to help shape and drive these transformations.”