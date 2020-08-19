Terri Gilligan

Terri joined RCM as a tax manager in 2015 and became a partner in 2020. Terri is a graduate of the University of Kansas where she received a Masters in Business Administration. Her undergraduate work was completed at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism.

Terri has many years of experience in the accounting industry and specializes in small business accounting, taxes and tax planning. She started her career in the financial planning and consulting.