Terri Gilligan

BizTUCSON August 19, 2020
Less than a minute

Terri joined RCM as a tax manager in 2015 and became a partner in 2020.  Terri is a graduate of the University of Kansas where she received a Masters in Business Administration. Her undergraduate work was completed at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism.

Terri has many years of experience in the accounting industry and specializes in small business accounting, taxes and tax planning. She started her career in the financial planning and consulting.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper

August 20, 2020
Photo of Amanda Gomez

Amanda Gomez

August 20, 2020
Photo of Dina Fenili Niekamp

Dina Fenili Niekamp

August 18, 2020
Photo of Cari Burson

Cari Burson

August 18, 2020
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close