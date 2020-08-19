BeachFleischman Makes List of Top 200 Largest U.S. Public Accounting Firms

BeachFleischman has been named to Inside Public Accounting’s (IPA) list of the “Top 200” largest public accounting firms in the U.S. IPA’s annual rankings are based on participating firms’ net revenues and lists BeachFleischman as the 135th largest firm in the U.S., up from #137 in 2019. BeachFleischman also ranks as Arizona’s largest locally-owned public accounting firm.

“We attribute our firm’s success to our culture of innovation, top talent, and our growth-minded client base,” said Eric Majchrzak, BeachFleischman’s Chief Strategy Officer. BeachFleischman launched two joint ventures in 2019, including MOD Ventures, a virtual client accounting services and consulting firm, and Contempo HCM, LLC, a payroll and human capital management company. “We see that our profession is changing, and we are excited about what we’ve already accomplished and what is yet to come.”

BeachFleischman provides advisory, accounting, assurance, and tax services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations, and individuals. BeachFleischman serves clients doing business domestically and internationally and specializes in various industry-related practice areas, including healthcare, construction, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality, high-tech, nonprofit, and service businesses. The firm also has subsidiaries, including Pinnacle Plan Design LLC, a national provider of qualified retirement plan consulting, design, administration, and actuarial services. MOD Ventures LLC, a virtual client accounting services and consulting firm, and Contempo HCM LLC, a payroll and human capital management company. Offices are in Tucson, AZ (headquarters), and Phoenix, AZ.