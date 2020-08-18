Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces the appointment of Dina Fenili Niekamp as Director of Brand & Marketing, Miraval. In this position, Fenili Niekamp will be responsible for driving consumer awareness for the growing Miraval brand and spearheading the marketing and communications efforts for Miraval properties across the country, including its most recent opening Miraval Berkshires.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dina Fenili Niekamp to the Miraval team to help us further Hyatt’s mission of putting wellbeing at the heart of our business and creating a Life in Balance for our Miraval guests through holistic wellness,” said Susan Santiago, Senior Vice President Miraval Resorts, Hyatt.

Fenili Niekamp brings 14 years of hospitality experience to her new role, having most recently served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago, Ill. Prior to this role, Fenili Niekamp served in various sales and marketing roles for a number of reputable hospitality brands.

“I am delighted to be working with Miraval Resorts, a brand that is pioneering wellness trends around the globe,” said Fenili Niekamp. “I am joining the brand during a period of recovery in which Hyatt continues to focus on care and holistic wellbeing. It’s also an exciting time as Hyatt expands with the recent opening of Miraval Berkshires, and I look forward to taking the Miraval brand to the next level.”

In her leisure time, Fenili Niekamp enjoys bringing wellness into her life to balance her busy lifestyle. She also gives back to emerging professionals as a hands-on mentor. Fenili Niekamp volunteers for the Daisie Foundation, a nonprofit charity that provides opportunities and resources for underserved women and children in Chicago and beyond.

Fenili Niekamp graduated from Bradley University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. She then attended Cornell University, where she earned her Master’s Certificate in Hospitality Management in 2019.

