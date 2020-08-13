Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona Goes Virtual Until 2021

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona announced it has moved out of its physical office at 1661 N. Swan and will be operating remotely through the first half of 2021.

“Before COVID-19 hit, WFSA had outgrown our office space and were looking for a new location to move into when our lease expired at the end of July,” said WFSA CEO Dr. Amalia Luxardo. “In order to protect and support our staff through the pandemic – and to ensure every dollar we spend can have the biggest impact on the community – we made the decision to continue to work remotely for the next 10-12 months.”

WFSA temporarily closed its office and ceased in-person meetings on March 13, and put the search for a new office space on hold when it became clear that COVID-related social distancing guidelines would be ongoing and likely last at least through the end of 2020. The foundation has been quick to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic, and were the one of, if not the first nonprofit in town to shift to a virtual event for their annual fundraiser in April.

The decision allows WFSA to temporarily reduce their overhead in order to continue their programs, grantmaking, and avoid laying off any staff. It also provides staff, many of whom are parents, the flexibility to be home with their children during the unpredictable 2020-2021 school year.

Effective immediately, the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona’s mailing address is PO Box 89518, Tucson, AZ 85752. The phone number remains unchanged and staff can continue to be reached at 520-622-8886.

About the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona (WFSA) is committed to achieving social, political and economic change that empowers women and girls in Southern Arizona and beyond. WFSA empowers women and girls through research, advocacy, grantmaking and leadership development. For more information, visitwomengiving.org.