The Trinity Offers Modern Building Concept with COVID Measures in Mind

The Trinity is a recently completed 25,035 square foot, modern Class “A” office building, located at 434 E. University Boulevard. The three-story building marries sustainable, modern design with the features that will enable employees to stay healthy and productive. The Trinity is built to LEED standards with abundant natural light, north and south floor-to-ceiling windows, electric car charging and the ability to walk to housing and restaurants. The main stairway incorporates a large skylight to brighten what is often a stark space in a building. In addition, there are hands-free features such as lighting, faucets and hand dryers, plus HVAC filtering systems and high ceilings for increased air flow. Located between downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona, on the modern streetcar line, this building is close to everything, and has incredible unobstructed views of both downtown and UArizona and the surrounding mountain ranges.

Rob Paulus, The Trinity’s architect and co-founder of R+R Develop, commented about the design: “We designed The Trinity to be groundbreaking from both a design standpoint, as well as, an adaptability standpoint. The sustainable features keep our planet healthy and the business that moves into The Trinity has the opportunity to create space that will keep employees both healthy and productive during this COVID-centric time and beyond. The modern design and proximity to downtown and the University make this the perfect way to attract the Millennial and Gen Y employees growing businesses desire.”

The Trinity has 18,000 SF of “shell” space available for occupancy – two floors of 9,000 SF each. Instead of retrofitting sub-par existing space, a business moving to The Trinity can embed mitigation measures into the design of its layout from the start. With this in mind, The Trinity team recognized the opportunity, amid the pandemic, to create conceptual floor plans for a COVID-free office environment. One-way corridors and sanitizing stations are part of the design, as well as, a temperature check station and hands-free amenities. Since a tenant is incorporating mitigation strategies into the design from the start, these ideas become part of the environment and not an awkward add-on later.

“There has been great speculation about employees not returning to the workplace and I think this is a misconception,” said Rick Kleiner, of Cushman | PICOR Commercial Real Estate. “For many companies, working from home is an untenable business model. In addition, employees want to return to the workplace. They miss interaction with colleagues, find it difficult to work from home or just need to get out of the house. We believe that creatively designed office space such as the Trinity is a necessity as companies locally and regionally, consider how best to move their business forward in today’s environment.”