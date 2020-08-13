C-Suite Impact has recently appointed Tavi Meketon, MBA, SPRR, PAFM as V.P. of Strategy and Execution. C-Suite Impact is a national group of partnerships that are connected to speed business growth, enhance performance, and support succession. Leveraging Tavi’s talents in strategic planning and implementation, C-Suite will support nationally based businesses as well as serving the Tucson community through discovery, creation and execution.

