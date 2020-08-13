Tavi Meketon

BizTUCSON August 13, 2020
Less than a minute

C-Suite Impact has recently appointed Tavi Meketon, MBA, SPRR, PAFM as V.P. of Strategy and Execution.  C-Suite Impact is a national group of partnerships that are connected to speed business growth, enhance performance, and support succession.  Leveraging Tavi’s talents in strategic planning and implementation, C-Suite will support nationally based businesses as well as serving the Tucson community through discovery, creation and execution. 

C-Suite Impact Website: http://cfos.csuiteimpact.com

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Jeremy Bigelow

Jeremy Bigelow

August 13, 2020
Photo of Preeti Choudhary

Preeti Choudhary

August 6, 2020
Photo of Richard Boorom

Richard Boorom

August 4, 2020
Photo of Rosemary Bright

Rosemary Bright

August 4, 2020
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close