Sundt Foundation Awards $23,000 to Tucson Charities

The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to nine Southern Arizona nonprofits during its third-quarter disbursements. The Foundation awards grants each quarter to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners.“We’re grateful to give back to these great nonprofits and support Sundt’s purpose to improve the communities where we live and work,” said Rick Buchanan, Sundt Foundation Tucson Board Member.Third-quarter grants include:

– Sahuarita Food Bank

– Integrative Touch for Kids

– TYLA Turn Your Life Around, Inc.

– Compass Affordable Housing

– Healing Arizona Veterans

– Echoing Hope Ranch

– Tucson Interfaith HIV-Aids Network, Inc.

– America’s Mighty Warriors

– Nourish

About the Sundt Foundation

Sundt’s purpose is to build environments where its clients, employee-owners and communities prosper. The Sundt Foundation was established in 1999 as a way for employee-owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. The organization is funded primarily by contributions from Sundt employees, which are matched by the company. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in donations. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a grant may call (480) 293-3000 or visit https://www.sundt.com/social-responsibility/community-involvement/ for more information. Sundt has offices in Tempe and Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Fort Worth, Irving and El Paso, Texas and Sacramento, San Diego and Irvine, California.

About Sundt

Sundt Construction, Inc. (www.sundt.com) is one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors. The 130-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its 2,000-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Half of Sundt’s workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company’s administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 11 offices throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country’s 52nd largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.