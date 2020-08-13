Pima Community College Joins National Network to Reskill Workers

Pima Community College will make its Student Success courses free for the 2020-2021 Academic Year, saving students potentially hundreds of dollars on coursework demonstrated to improve their academic performance.

Each year, Pima offers Student Success courses to help students achieve their educational and personal goals. Topics covered include study skills, personal finance, critical thinking, transfer strategies, and career exploration and preparation. Tuition and College fees for the classes range from $92.50 to $276.50, plus some additional course fees. Depending on the student’s major, financial aid does not always cover the tuition and fees for these classes.

A Student Success course does not have to be taken in conjunction with any other Pima course.

“Our data indicate that Pima students who complete a Student Success course have greater overall academic success than students who do not complete a course,” Chancellor Lee D. Lambert says. “The College applauds the Board’s decision to remove a financial barrier to our students’ education during these challenging times.”

New rebate plan

The College will give qualified students a rebate of up to $100 if they persist in their Fall 2020 studies.

“We recognize that many incoming students may face considerable financial strains due to the economic consequences of the COVID pandemic,” Pima County Community College Governing Board Chair Demion Clinco says. “The rebate provides an incentive for cash-paying students to complete the semester and receive the full benefits of a Pima education.”

The rebate will be open to students enrolled as of Nov. 9, 2020. Qualified students must also be enrolled in three or more credits, be self-paying, and have paid in full for the Fall term.

The Governing Board approved both initiatives Aug. 5 at a Special Meeting. The Fall semester begins Aug. 19.