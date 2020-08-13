Santa Rita Landscaping has promoted Jeremy Bigelow to Senior Design Consultant. Jeremy has been with Santa Rita Landscaping for five years and has a proven track record with providing excellent customer service to clients. Jeremy is part of the design build team and meets with customers to put their visions into a reality. He is a native Tucsonan having spent the last 25 years working in creating outdoor spaces. In 2019 Jeremy was awarded “The Award of Excellence” through Arizona’s Landscape Contractors Association (ALCA).

“We are excited about him taking on a new role at Santa Rita Landscaping. He represents our company’s core values which are professionalism, integrity, constant improvement and urgency for our customers said Tanner Spross, owner.

The award-winning landscaping company was established in 1985 and recently celebrated its 35th year of offering custom residential design, and installation, commercial construction, homebuilder services, and commercial landscaping maintenance. For more information, visit SantaRitaLandscaping.com