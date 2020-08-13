TucsonER & Hospital is proud to introduce Crystal Kasnoff, our new Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations. Kasnoff brings more than two decades of experience to the table, and we are thrilled to have her as an addition to our growing team.

Kasnoff has been in the marketing, communications, and public relations field for more than twenty years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and has an Executive Certificate in Global Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Part of Kasnoff’s extensive experience includes serving as the Executive Director for Tucson’s January 8th Memorial, and the Marketing and External Affairs Director for University Medical Center.

“I am excited to expand the awareness of Tucson ER and Hospital in our community. We have a hidden gem in our ER and hospital. Such tremendous care and compassion are rarely seen in hospital settings. Our patients are blown away when they are treated with the kindness, professionalism, and expedited service that they deserve,” said Kasnoff.

Tucson ER & Hospital’s highly trained staff are equipped to care for any medical emergency, regardless of how minor or major it may be. From broken bones to life-threatening conditions, and everything in between, we have you covered. Our doors are open 24/7, 365 days a year, and no appointment is necessary. Enjoy the ease of minimal wait times and a comfortable atmosphere while you receive concierge-level medical care. For a full list of clinical and outpatient services, visit our website at tucsonerhospital.com.