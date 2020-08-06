R&A CPAs Named a Top Firm in 2020 For Third Consecutive Year

R&A CPAs announced today that it has been named a Top 400 Firm for 2020 by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). It is the third consecutive year R&A has achieved this distinction. This annual ranking gathers surveys and analytical data from firms across the United States.

R&A helps clients achieve their financial goals with strategic solutions that improve their tax position, mitigate financial risks, and optimize accounting operations. The R&A team, comprised of over 50 accounting professionals, is honored to be recognized once again by INSIDE Public Accounting.

Tom Furrier, R&A CEO said, “We consistently strive to provide our clients with exceptional consultative and comprehensive financial support through proactive tax, assurance, and accounting solutions that help them meet their goals and achieve success. This achievement exemplifies the great work our team does every day.”

INSIDE Public Accounting is owned and operated by the Platt Group. The Platt Group helps firm leaders and their firms achieve their full potential. IPA publishes two award-winning publications: the IPA newsletter and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report, along with in-depth reports focused on information technology, human resources, and firm administration.

About R&A CPAs: For more than 75 years R&A CPAs has been committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals with comprehensive public accounting and consulting services. R&A’s trusted advisors serve businesses and individuals with auditing, accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions. For information and a complete list of our services, please visit RandACPAs.com or call us at 520-881-4900.