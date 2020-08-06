Pima Federal Credit Union Wins Diamond Award for Stellar Marketing

Pima Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce they are the recipients of a Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Diamond Award. This prestigious award is presented by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Pima Federal won the Email (single or series) Category for the credit union’s on-boarding email efforts. The category recognizes email communications that have added success on their own or to an existing campaign for products/services or are simply informational. Some factors considered are delivery rate, open rate, clickthrough rate, bounce rate, and unsubscribe rates, in addition to the ROI.

In 2019, the credit union began delivering the welcoming and informative on-boarding email to new account holders as a method of educating these members on the products, services, and benefits of a Pima Federal membership. Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Overpeck stated, “While it’s such an honor to be recognized with this award, what’s even more special is knowing that this effort is making an impact on our members’ financial lives.

Through greater awareness and education, we want our members to know we’re here to help them reach their goals on their terms, with products and services designed to help them simplify and personalize banking.”

ABOUT PIMA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Pima Federal Credit Union has been serving the Greater Tucson community since 1951 as a not-for-profit cooperative. The credit union now has nine branches within Pima and Apache counties and proudly serves over 60,000 members. As a credit union, earnings are returned to its membership through market-leading interest rates and lower service fees. Pima Federal is committed to providing the highest possible value by offering relevant products and services, the latest in technology features, and superior personal service.

The credit union is dedicated to helping community members reach their dreams of homeownership, start their own business, and achieve their personal financial goals. To learn more, visit www.pimafederal.org. Federally Insured by NCUA.