Downtown Tucson: Rebound Grants Still Available

Grant dollars are still available through the Downtown Rebound and Outdoor Café Grant Programs made available through a partnership agreement between Downtown Tucson Partnership and Pima County.

The Downtown Outdoor Café Grant Program will help businesses build, expand or enhance outdoor café areas by reimbursing/pre-approving costs associated with higher quality barriers, furnishings and amenities for outdoor seating. The program provides a grant of up to $5,000 for eligible project costs.

The Downtown Rebound Grant Program will offset costs associated with COVID-19 expenses required to safely reopen under the new guidelines put forth by the CDC, the State of Arizona, and/or Pima County. The program provides a reimbursement of up to $2,000 for eligible project costs.

Interested businesses should act fast as 17 grants have been received to date. The application process is quick and straightforward. DTP and Pima County are awarding grant dollars within 30 days or less of all required documentation being submitted. Applications will be approved on a first come, first qualified, first approved basis, as funding allows.

Click here and apply today before funds run out!

Pima County – Ready for You

The Pima County Health Department is dedicated to protecting the public health. As businesses reopen or resume more normal operations, it is imperative that they take measures to protect employees and the public from the spread of COVID-19. The County has adopted a set of minimum protective health and safety measures for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and hotel and resort pools to follow. Participating businesses have pledged to adhere to these guidelines and are certified for compliance by the Pima County Health Department.

More information at PimaReady.com.