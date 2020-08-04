The Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce, whose mission is to “Influence Vail’s Future,” has announced a new Board of Directors for 2020/2021. Rosemary Bright has been named Chairman of the Board. Bright is the business development director for Lloyd Construction Inc. She has 22 years of experience in architecture and 10 years of experience in business development. She is beginning her second term as chair.

About Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce (GVACC) was founded on a simple idea: The community needed an organization beyond a networking club to be the eyes, ears, and voice of the economic development in the greater Vail area. This idea led to the creation of the current mission statement – “influencing Vail’s future to enhance growth opportunities and advance economic development in the Greater Vail Area.” This is a tagline which is not taken lightly. We are a strong voice in the Greater Vail Area, helping foster a healthy community where the economy, the schools and our rich history thrive.