After a national search, Richard Boorom, PhD has been selected to lead Tucson’s Southwest University of Visual Arts (SUVA). Dr. Boorom comes to Tucson from Denver, CO, where he previously served as Vice President of Educational Partnerships at Sinousia, Dean of Academic Affairs at Johnson & Wales University, and president of Argosy University’s two campuses. Boorom earned a Master’s degree in marketing at the University of Colorado and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in organizational theory at Regent University.

Shortly before Dr. Boorom’s arrival, SUVA celebrated its 37th anniversary by transitioning from a for-profit organization to a not-for-profit structure in order to provide students and faculty with additional opportunities for grants and scholarships and keep tuition costs low. A decision was also made to relocate the campus to 20 East Congress to avail students of Tucson’s vibrant downtown scene. SUVA, which is accredited by the regional Higher Learning Commission, offers a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts and undergraduate degrees in animation, photography, interior design, graphic design and illustration.

About Southwest University of Fine Arts (SUVA): Founded in Tucson as the Art Center Design College, SUVA’s goal is to educate students for excellence in the fields of Fine Arts, Design, Advertising, and Visual Communications, while helping them attain the highest standards of academic achievement, scholarly inquiry, creativity, and citizenship in a diverse world community. www.suva.edu.