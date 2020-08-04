The Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce, whose mission is to “Influence Vail’s Future,” has announced a new Board of Directors for 2020/2021. Darcy Mentone has been named Vice Chair. Mentone serves as director of communications and public affairs for the Vail School District. In this role, she is responsible for community outreach, print and online communications, and working with the news media. She serves as chairman of programs and events for the Chamber.

About Greater Vail Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce (GVACC) was founded on a simple idea: The community needed an organization beyond a networking club to be the eyes, ears, and voice of the economic development in the greater Vail area. This idea led to the creation of the current mission statement – “influencing Vail’s future to enhance growth opportunities and advance economic development in the Greater Vail Area.” This is a tagline which is not taken lightly. We are a strong voice in the Greater Vail Area, helping foster a healthy community where the economy, the schools and our rich history thrive.