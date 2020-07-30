Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists is proud to announce that Tiffany Chichester, MD. has joined our practice.

Dr. Chichester is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. She is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

She completed her breast surgical oncology fellowship with prominent breast surgeon, innovator, and researcher Lorraine Tafra at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland. Dr. Chichester has the most comprehensive and up-to-date breast health training, from cancer screening and prevention to benign and breast cancer treatment and survivorship.

Dr. Chichester utilizes SAVI SCOUT® radar localization for benign and breast-conserving breast cancer surgeries. This technology allows for more precision in the operating room and provides more comfort and convenience for the patient. She has been involved in multiple research presentations and projects vetting technologies in breast cancer care including the novel use of SAVI SCOUT® in advanced breast cancer cases and axillary ultrasound in breast cancer staging and surgical decision-making.

In addition, Dr. Chichester is Hidden Scar™ certified to provide safe and effective surgery with minimal surgical scarring.

Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists’ mission is to provide the most advanced, comprehensive and compassionate care for patients in Southern Arizona. Built on a foundation of clinical excellence, our team of physicians and talented staff is dedicated to positively impacting patients’ lives and continually seeking ways to improve our patients’ experience and outcomes. Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists’ clinics are located across Tucson, Green Valley, Nogales and Safford.

We are a proud partner of OneOncology. OneOncology partners access the latest cancer research and treatment options to provide the best care for our patients close to home.

To learn more, visit arizonabloodandcancerspecialists.com.