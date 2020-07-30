St. Joseph’s Hospital Among Select Sites for Brain Aneurysm Treatment Trial

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is now participating in a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a new stent used to treat brain aneurysms, which can lead to hemorrhagic stroke. The new study opened in July, and St. Joseph’s Hospital is one of a select number of sites to participate in the trial in the U.S.

The research study will collect data on the use of a new stent designed to treat patients 18 years or older with brain aneurysms. Physicians at the Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital will evaluate the Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter System in the treatment of unruptured, wide-neck intracranial aneurysms measuring ≤ 12 mm and located on the internal carotid artery (ICA) or its branches. Flow diverters will help physicians to treat their patients suffering from brain aneurysms without entering the sac of the aneurysm itself.

“Our intent is to not only provide the highest level of care to the patients we serve here in Tucson, but to demonstrate leadership in the trial and share the learnings from our experience all over the world,” said Dr. Alexander Coon, Carondelet’s director of endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery.

The FDA trial is set to be the one of largest prospective cerebral aneurysm stent trials to date, according to Dr. Coon. The study is taking place at only 40 sites in the United States, Canada and Australia.

“Through the years, our Carondelet Neurological Institute has committed to clinical excellence, innovation, research, education and outstanding patient care,” said St. Joseph’s Hospital Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Nikki Castel. “We are proud of the entire Neurological Institute for bringing new, life saving technology to our community.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital is a primary stroke center and site of the Carondelet Neurological Institute, with additional programs for brain and spine tumors, balance and vestibular disorders, rehabilitation, education and support. The hospital offers advanced brain and spine care services, from diagnosis to treatment and rehabilitation, a dedicated neurological critical-care unit.

For more information on brain and spine services available through the Carondelet Neurological Institute, click here.

