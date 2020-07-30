El Tour de Tucson Cautiously Plan for November 2020 Ride

Ride Update From Our Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz

We are currently facing unprecedented times and we would like to offer our deepest sympathies for everyone impacted by COVID-19. Our top priority at El Tour de Tucson has always been the safety of our riders, volunteers, staff, and members of the community. We have been closely monitoring this everchanging pandemic and will continue to seek advice from our federal, state, county and city leaders as well as guidance from the CDC and our newly formed Medical Advisory Committee comprised of local and national experts from the public health and safety sector.

As of right now, we are still planning for the 38th El Tour de Tucson to take place as scheduled on November 21, 2020 with numerous safety measures added for the protection of everyone involved in the event. Some of these measures include drive-up/bike-up packet pick-up prior to the event, spreading out the ride start over several downtown blocks to allow social distancing between riders and revamped aid-stations with individually packaged treats. However, given the nature of this pandemic, plans can change at any time and the imposed restrictions on public gatherings certainly could force the event to be postponed until it is safer to conduct the ride.

If we need to postpone El Tour de Tucson, your registration will carry over to the rescheduled date. Our plan would be to postpone the 38th El Tour de Tucson until late winter/early spring of 2021. This would allow the ride to take place in similar great weather to the traditional November. We would still plan to host the 39th El Tour de Tucson in November 2021. We want you to know that you would not lose your entry fees if the event is postponed. Although our traditional policy states no refunds/no transfers, we are experiencing unprecedented times. Visit our website for complete postponement/refund details.

I would also like to share some exciting news with you that we are exploring reviving El Tour de Mesa in 2021, so watch for an announcement soon! We also plan to introduce some fun, new recreational cycling events in the Tucson area in the springtime to get more people out riding.

During my rides in the Tucson area, I see hundreds of cyclists from solo riders to small groups out riding socially responsible each day. I know everyone is anxiously awaiting that time that we can safely ride together again. Feel free to reach out to me directly at tj@eltourdetucson.org with any questions or concerns. I would love to hear from you!

We will share updates as they occur via our website, email, and social media.

Stay safe and keep riding!

TJ Juskiewicz, Executive Director