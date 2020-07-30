Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists is proud to announce that Andrew Orton, MD, Radiation Oncologist, has joined our practice.

Dr. Orton graduated with University Honors from Brigham Young University, where he studied biochemistry. He graduated with University Distinction from medical school at George Washington University. Dr. Orton completed his internship at Intermountain Medical Center, and his subspecialty training in radiation oncology at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.

As a radiation oncologist, Dr. Orton is experienced in treating all types of cancer using different radiation treatment modalities. He has special expertise using HDR brachytherapy to treat prostate cancer and was instrumental in establishing two brachytherapy programs: one in Phoenix, Arizona and the other in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Dr. Orton is certified to administer SpaceOAR™ Hydrogel, used to minimize injury to the rectum in men receiving radiation treatments for prostate cancer.

Dr. Orton has presented original research at several national meetings and has authored over 17 peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbook chapters on gynecologic and GI malignancies. He is an invited reviewer for the International Journal of Gynecologic Cancer.

Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists’ mission is to provide the most advanced, comprehensive and compassionate care for patients in Southern Arizona. Built on a foundation of clinical excellence, our team of physicians and talented staff is dedicated to positively impacting patients’ lives and continually seeking ways to improve our patients’ experience and outcomes. Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists’ clinics are located across Tucson, Green Valley, Nogales and Safford.

To learn more, visit arizonabloodandcancerspecialists.com.