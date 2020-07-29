Carol Stewart, Associate Vice President of Tech Parks Arizona for the University of Arizona, has been appointed a seat on the Arizona Technology Council Board of Directors. Known as the top association for tech networking in Arizona, the Arizona Technology Council (AzTC) brings together community champions dedicated to seeing tech advance in Arizona through providing information and connection.

“Carol’s commitment to developing tech parks has had a major educational and economic impact here in Arizona, across the country and throughout the world,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “Her leadership, skill set and extensive experience will help advance our agenda, which is designed to grow Arizona’s technology industry and break down barriers that inhibit success. Carol’s election also pushes us closer to our goal of achieving gender parity on our board, a critical initiative for myself and the Council.”

Formed in 2002, AzTC has grown to 800+ members since the merge of the Arizona Software & Industry Association and the Arizona High Tech Industry Cluster. Another merge took place when the Arizona Optics Industry Association became part of AzTC in 2016, now the AzTC Optics Valley Committee.

“I look forward to working with likeminded individuals, who share my same passion to help science & tech businesses grow and flourish. I see many opportunities with this new role on the AzTC board to advance Arizona as a nationally recognized tech hub,” stated Carol Stewart, Associate Vice President, Tech Parks Arizona.

Stewart leads the University of Arizona Tech Parks, which helps to attract and grow new businesses as well as launch companies thus creating high-paying jobs. Her leadership provides the direction for the UA Tech Park, which generates an economic impact of $2 billion annually statewide. The UA Tech Park is home to over 50 tenant companies that employ nearly 6,000 people, making it one of the region’s largest employment hub. She also is leading the development of a second park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges.

Her role at Tech Parks Arizona also extends to serving as the President of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, a business incubator network with outposts across southern Arizona. The UA Center for Innovation offers leaders of science and technology startups the expertise, connections to the University of Arizona, incubation programs, and office and lab space needed to turn ideas and inventions into strong, scalable and sustainable businesses that ultimately provide high-paying jobs and fuel Southern Arizona’s economy. As Arizona’s leading incubation organization, with nearly two decades of successful outcomes UACI is a critical component of Arizona innovation ecosystem.

Stewart brings to the board her extensive international expertise in the university research park industry. She was a prime contributor to the enhancement of Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through founding the Canadian chapter of the Association of University Research Parks (AURP), her work with the Canadian Industrial Innovation Centre (CIIC) and the globally awarded Waterloo Accelerator Centre located at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park University of Waterloo which Stewart was the founding director. Her 20 years of experience working with research parks, technology commercialization, business incubation, university-based economic development, governmental relations, and business development provides lessons learned and best practices to Arizona innovation ecosystem.

About Tech Parks Arizona

Tech Parks Arizona creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council (AzTC) is a private, not-for-profit trade organization that fosters a climate of creativity, innovation and community for its members to enhance technology and the lives of the people of Arizona. Supporting the development, growth and advancement of science- and technology-driven companies in Arizona, AzTC proactively identifies and enhances capabilities and eliminates impediments that Arizona technology companies face. AzTC is recognized as one of the most effective trade organization in the state.