Banner Health to Reward Health Care Heroes with New Campaign

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Arizona, Banner Health is at the forefront of the fight, caring for nearly half of the state’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients as well as patients with unrelated medical conditions.

To provide an avenue for Tucson community members to show support for our dedicated team and local businesses, Banner – University Medicine is collecting community donations through its Health Care Heroes Campaign.

Thanks to a partnership with local Tucson businesses, your donations to the Banner Health Care Heroes Campaign will provide dinner for health care team members or count towards providing meals for an entire unit of colleagues working in the frontline of the pandemic. Your donations also will provide a pampered, signature hair salon service to interested team members. Guadalajara Grill, The Parish and UR Salon are initial community partners in this effort.

The Emma Vera locally owned Mexican food restaurants Guadalajara Grill, on Oracle and Prince and Calle Tepa on Broadway, will provide curbside or to-go meals as part of this campaign. “Early on in this pandemic we delivered burritos to our Tucson hospitals to show our appreciation and we are proud to continue to show our support for the courageous work they are doing,” said owner Emma Vera.

The Parish, a locally owned, award-winning favorite, will provide curbside or to go meals for Banner health care professionals as part of this campaign. “We are excited to partner with Banner – University Medicine Tucson in support of health care team members who are in the frontlines of the pandemic. It is a great way for our community give back to those who are risking their own health to care for others,” said Steve Dunn, owner of The Parish. In addition, The Parish continues to provide half-off meals for frontline healthcare workers every day.

In addition, newly opened UR Salon, a high-end, full-service hair salon, will provide its UR Valued signature salon service to Banner valued team members. “Community connection is the core of UR’s signature salon service. We are looking forward to bringing out the beautiful and to alleviate a little bit of the stress for the health care professionals at Banner who are meeting the demands of this unprecedented pandemic,” said Thomas Elisondo, owner UR Salon.

“Our community’s generous show of support provides an enormous boost to our health care team. We can’t thank the Tucson community enough for everything you are doing to help us fight this pandemic,” said Chad Whelan, CEO of Banner – University Medicine Tucson.

Banner is recruiting other community businesses to join in this campaign. If interested, please contact

Rebecca Ruiz Hudman, Rebecca.ruizmcgill@bannerhealth.com.

