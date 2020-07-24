TruLocal Chooses Tucson for Launch of Digital Marketplace

TruLocal, a new community-focused, e-commerce company that empowers local businesses and communities to thrive, announced the launch of its digital marketplace that enables easy and convenient online transactions between locally-owned, brick and mortar retailers and local consumers. Tucson is one of three cities nationwide chosen for the company’s launch.

In addition to Tucson, TruLocal’s digital marketplace will be available in August this year in Fort Myers, FL and Indianapolis, IN. Several months ago, the company reached out to Tucson as part of its national search for locations in which to launch. They chose Tucson out of more than 300 cities across the country recognizing the synergy that exists here between the community and its local retailers. According to CEO and Co-founder Susan Hollingshead, TruLocal is designed to help rebuild local economies. “We provide the technology infrastructure, operational expertise, and marketing support that bridges local retailers and consumers so they can conduct e-commerce locally, versus seeing those valuable dollars leave their communities.”

“Our local retailers are a vital component of our economy and a critical part of what makes Tucson the unique city that it is,” said Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson. “We are working to support small businesses in any way we can, and this partnership with TruLocal is a great way to connect local consumers and businesses in a joint effort to rebuild and strengthen our economy.”

The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives responded to the company’s site search by highlighting the unique characteristics of Tucson’s retail sector. “We have a robust collection of locally owned and independently operated retail stores throughout our city,” said Barbra Coffee, City of Tucson Director of Economic Initiatives. “We knew we had exactly what TruLocal was looking for in terms of a consumer base that is oriented around supporting its home-grown businesses.”

TruLocal’s solution provides local retailers with an entirely new marketing channel, robust digital capabilities, and a scalable process to connect with consumers within their communities. Through TruLocal’s marketplace, consumers can find what they want in local inventories, comparison shop conveniently, and choose to pick-up purchases or have them delivered on the same day.

“Partnering with TruLocal was a no-brainer for us,” said Shannon Riggs, co-owner of Tucson’s Pop Cycle, a store that sells local art made from recycled materials, re-used products, and refurbished goods.” “Setup is easy and straightforward, and it’s critical for my business and any small retailer for that matter, to have firm footing in the e-commerce space, now more than ever.”

In this current pandemic, Coffee pointed out that local consumers are trained now to shop from home and this e-commerce marketplace opportunity allows local retailers the ability to compete with the e-commerce behemoths that take most of the online shopping dollars. “If a customer wants a book, they can now choose to have one delivered locally from a store just down the street, rather than drop shipped from a faraway destination,” said Coffee.

As a result, consumers get the products they want with the same convenience and safety they are used to, and their dollars are spent at small businesses that create local jobs, boost their local economies, and make up the unique fabric of their communities.

TruLocal is hiring local area sales managers to grow and develop the Tucson market territory. For more information visit TruLocal.com.



About the City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives

The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives coordinates the City’s economic development programs for the purpose of attracting jobs and investment to the City of Tucson. It also offers local small business and entrepreneurial assistance and encourages workforce development in order to foster a long term sustainable and diverse local economy. For more information or to contact the Office of Economic Initiatives, visit ConnectTucson.com.



About TruLocal

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, TruLocal is a new community-focused, e-commerce company that bridges brick and mortar retailers with local consumers to increase sales and strengthen local economies.

