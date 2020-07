Loews Hotels & Co has announced Dale McDaniel as Area Managing Director. In this new role he is responsible for all operational aspects of the 398-guestroom Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, AZ. McDaniel has held various leadership roles in his 18 years with Loews Hotels & Co. At Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, he oversees the general operations of the resort, as well as its signature restaurants and lounge, award-winning Lakeside Spa, and its premier conference facilities.