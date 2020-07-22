Casa de la Luz, Southern Arizona’s leading provider of end of life care, adds Rebecca Franzi-Osborne, MD to their team of full-time physicians.

From urgent care to geriatric primary care to honoring patients’ wishes at end of life, Dr. Osborne has served individuals throughout the spectrum of health care. A practicing physician for nearly 15 years, the University of Arizona alum recently returned to Tucson after spending more than a decade in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dr. Osborne was first introduced to the person-centered hospice care model when she volunteered with Carondelet Hospice prior to starting medical school. Later in her career she served as Medical Director for Freda H Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care of Tidewater.

As Casa de la Luz Associate Medical Director Dr. Osborne is responsible for directing all aspects of patient care, including determining hospice and inpatient eligibility, collaborating with community physicians to provide superior care and managing difficult symptoms so patients may complete their mission on this earth in comfort, dignity and harmony.

“I want to make a difference in the lives of my patients” says Dr. Osborne. “And in hospice I feel like I have that opportunity.”

