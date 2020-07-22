Kevin Gullette, CEcD, Director of Business Development for Tech Parks Arizona, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Professional Development Committee for the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED).

AAED serves as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through professional education, public policy and collaboration. Continued learning is paramount to ensure all practitioner and private sector members are current on new tools and programs that will enhance Arizona’s competitiveness. Key educational initiatives include workforce symposiums, the launch of the Arizona Economic Development Academy, Statewide Development Conferences, and the Tribal and Rural Economic Development Forums.

Gullette, in his role as the Vice Chair for Professional Development, will assist in the development and implementation of continuing education curriculum for the Arizona Economic Development Professional (AZED Pro) candidates as well as assisting with hosting the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Basic Economic Development Course which is held annually in Arizona. Additionally, he will assist in developing a mentoring program to help fellow economic development professionals, as well as young professionals, continue their education and keep the economic development profession in Arizona strong.

Kevin Gullette, a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), is responsible for the creation and execution of business attraction, expansion and recruitment activities for the University of Arizona (UA) Tech Parks. He works at promoting both the UA Tech Park at Rita Road and the new UA Tech Park at The Bridges as a strategic business location and ideal place to leverage the University of Arizona assets including Tier One research and robust pipeline of talent. He has more than 20 years of economic development experience along with an expansive knowledge of strategic planning, tourism development, consensus building and project financing.

In addition, AAED’s Professional Development Committee has established an organizational partnership with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) to encourage economic development practitioner certification. Gullette has maintained his CEcD designation from IEDC for over 11 years and will serve as a mentor to others seeking the same certification.

“Professional Development is vital to what we do as an association and how we further the profession of economic development in the State of Arizona. Having experts like Kevin Gullette, with years of economic development experience, leading our committee provides a wonderful opportunity for our association to lead the nation in professional development offerings. Additionally, Kevin will be a stellar mentor to others seeking their CEcD certification. It is a perfect time to be involved with AAED!” Carrie Kelly, Executive Director, AAED.

About AAED

The mission of AAED is to serve as a unified voice for responsible economic development. With over 500 members and growing, AAED’s vision is to be the most trusted resource for economic development stakeholders committed to promoting a vibrant Arizona Economy.

About Tech Parks Arizona

Tech Parks Arizona creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.