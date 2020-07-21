Pima Federal Awards $10,000 to Five High School Graduates

Pima Federal Credit Union (Pima Federal) is pleased to announce $10,000 has been awarded to five high school graduates who will be pursuing higher education this fall through the credit union’s Education Award Program. Each of the five students received $2,000 to help offset the cost of college expenses.

Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Overpeck stated, “We are very proud to recognize this year’s Education Award recipients. Not only have these students excelled academically, they have displayed exceptional leadership and dedication to improving their schools and communities. We wish these students the best of luck in college and beyond.”

As a credit union founded by teachers, Pima Federal has remained dedicated to supporting education in our community and the Education Award is one of the many ways this is displayed. The credit union understands the value of a quality education and realizes the financial burden it can present for a student and their family. Pima Federal strongly believes the investment in our youth will enhance the standard of living in our communities, helping to build a better tomorrow for all.

ABOUT PIMA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Pima Federal Credit Union has been serving the Greater Tucson community since 1951 as a not-for-profit cooperative. The credit union now has nine branches within Pima and Apache counties and proudly serves over 60,000 members. As a credit union, earnings are returned to its membership through market-leading interest rates and lower service fees. Pima Federal is committed to providing the highest possible value by offering relevant products and services, the latest in technology features, and superior personal service.

The credit union is dedicated to helping community members reach their dreams of homeownership, start their own business, and achieve their personal financial goals. To learn more, visit www.pimafederal.org. Federally Insured by NCUA.