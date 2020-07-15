Regional accounting firm RCM has announced the appointment of Nicole Harrigan, CPA/AEP as Partner-in-Charge of the Tucson office serving southern Arizona.

As Partner-in-Charge, Nicole will manage daily operations and departments within the firm and guide the overall strategic direction of the Tucson office while ensuring short- and long-term goals are accomplished.

Harrigan started her career at RCM in 1999, becoming a partner in 2009. She specializes in tax compliance and planning for high-wealth individuals, small businesses, real estate developers, trusts and estates. Harrigan also serves as mentor for many RCM employees and has played a significant role in their successes within the industry.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Harrigan is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Southern Arizona Estate Planning Council, National Association of Estate Planners & Councils and is an Accredited Estate Planner (AEP®).

