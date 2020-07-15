Iconic Flash TV & Appliance to Become Urban Living, Commercial Development

Buzz is building around the beginning construction stages of a historic unique live/work project located near Downtown Tucson in the Barrio Santa Rosa neighborhood. The project, located near 6th Avenue and 19th Street, is expected to kick off this Fall.

The Flash project will feature urban living spaces alongside commercial and retail spaces. The mixed-use project is focused on the adaptive reuse of two neighboring properties as well as the construction of a ground-up, three-story building to include 52 apartments alongside five commercial spaces. The project was made possible, in part, through the City of Tucson’s Infill Incentive District program.

The cornerstone of the project is the former Flash TV Appliance store. Built in 1965, the two-story, 21,000 sq. ft. building is known for its iconic mid-century style and distinctive neon sign. The building will be renovated to include a central courtyard, which will provide natural light and enhance the residential experience. The iconic neon sign, as well as elements of the building’s classic mid-century style, will be preserved and restored.

Central Barrio Development, LLC in partnership with Marcel Dabdoub, are co-developing the project.

Hector Jimenez, a real estate developer and owner of Central Barrio Development, LLC said, “This is a truly unique project for Tucson. Our intent from the beginning was to rescue and keep the character and integrity of an existing building where generations of Tucsonans shopped for their appliances.”

Given the importance of the area’s rich history, the project’s focus is on preservation. “Our goal is to preserve the local identity and sense of place while enhancing the surrounding area. It’s crucial that we are respectful of the history and culture of the Barrio Santa Rosa neighborhood,” said Jimenez.

The Flash project encompasses three buildings: The Flash TV building, which will be redeveloped into 19 live/work spaces with two office/retail spaces along 6th Avenue; a former retail one-story building, which will be redeveloped to include three unique commercial spaces and a ground-up, three-story 33-unit apartment building. The developers hope to secure a local coffee shop or producer for the anchor space at the corner of 6th Avenue and 19th Street.

Durazo Construction, Inc., is the general contractor on the project and Bob Lanning of Lanning Architecture is the architect of record. The project is expected to be completed in early 2021.

For updates, follow Central Barrio Development on Facebook and Instagram (@centralbarrio).