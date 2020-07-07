Fox Tucson Theatre Suspends 2020 Programming, Support Greatly Needed

After carefully evaluating all operational considerations for the next six months, the Fox Tucson Theatre Board of Directors and Executive Director Bonnie Schock have made the difficult decision to officially suspend programming through December 2020.



The Fox is committed to begin programming again when both public health and operational conditions unique to large-scale live performance will allow. As of now, scheduled events in 2021 are expected to go forward.



With Paycheck Protection Program funds exhausted, earned revenue halted for the immediate future and absorbing 6 months of ongoing refunds to patrons from canceled or rescheduled events, The Fox will further reduce staffing levels to only four full-time employees. With this dramatic reduction in staff (from around 40 employees before the pandemic), they will continue to provide service to their patrons and loving care to the treasured, historic theatre.



With theatres are closing forever across the nation, employing these strategies now are imperative in ensuring that The Fox has the best possible chance of a strong reopening in the future. The experience of gathering together is central to live performance and, the road to recovery for performing arts venues is not a simple V shape. The physical distancing strategies key to fighting the spread of COVID-19 make presenting events at The Fox financially unviable in the coming months. The Fox Board of Directors takes its stewardship responsibility seriously and has committed to utilizing all resources available to resume programming in a manner that fulfills the Fox mission, advances the long-term sustainability of the theatre and preserves precious physical assets.



“Such deep staffing reductions are particularly hard because it is people that make the place” said Ms Schock. “The people of Tucson chose to rebuild The Fox 20 years ago. Our dedicated Board, enthusiastic patrons, generous volunteers and tenacious staff have carried that mantle forward. Honestly, it is devastating to see our team disperse. These talented individuals are to be recognized and thanked for all they have done to make The Fox what it is and to advance what it can and will be”.



Support is Vital



Board President Michael Heisler said “We are facing a longer and more gradual return than expected, and that return is dependent upon the community’s readiness to invest in the future of The Fox. In the past, the Fox lay dormant for 25 years before the community lifted her up and brought her back to life. She is patient and resilient and she remains filled with promise for the future. In this challenging time, she will need a temporary shoulder to lean on.



We must remember the feelings of togetherness and connection that live arts provide and are so much a part of what makes our community great. We need to fight for them and protect the precious arts and cultural resources we hold dear so we may gather again”.



Community support is greatly needed. The public can contribute in the following ways:



https://foxtucson.com/fox-forward-relief-campaign/ Make a donation to the Fox Forward Look to the Future campaign. The Fox Forward campaign has a goal of $250,000, having raised

approximately $50,000 of that amount since the campaign launched in mid-May.

https://foxtucson.com/join-and-give/fox-membership/ Make a membership gift today. Benefits of membership gifts will be honored for a full year from the date the Fox reopens for programming.

Ticket holders are encouraged to donate the value of tickets to any cancelled events back to The Fox in lieu of a refund, or to accept a credit toward a future performance.



Event Dates

Purchased tickets to events that have been or are being rescheduled will still be honored. However, in order to meet new seating capacity limitations, new ticket purchases may not be available for some concerts as new seating charts are created. As soon as The Fox has event-specific information, ticket holders will be notified via email and general information will be posted on The Fox website, in e-blasts and on social media.

“Rescheduled” and “New Date Pending” Events

Paula Poundstone (Original Date 5/8) > Rescheduled 2/4/2021

Amy Grant (Original Date 3/25) > Rescheduled 2/25/2021

Altan (Original Date 3/14) > New Date 3/12/2021

Oak Ridge Boys (Original Date 4/9) > Rescheduled 4/15/2021

Chris Perondi’s Stunt Show (Original Date 5/3) > Rescheduled 5/9/2021

The Music of Cream (Last Rescheduled Date 9/2) > New Date 5/12/2021

Taj Mahal (Original Date 6/12) > Rescheduled 6/11/2021

Atlanta Rhythm Section w/ Firefall (Last Rescheduled Date 11/12) > New Date Pending

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (Last Rescheduled Date 12/1) > New 2021 Date Pending

Cheech & Chong (Last Rescheduled Date 12/10) > New 2021 Date Pending

About the Fox Tucson Theatre

The historic Fox Tucson Theatre – the “Crown Jewel of Downtown” is located at 17 W Congress. Opened on April 11, 1930 and quickly became Tucson’s premiere classic movie palace. After decades of success, the Fox Theatre fell into disrepair in the 1960’s and finally closed in 1974. A $14 million rehabilitation and restoration took place and it re-opened on December 31, 2005 and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is managed and programmed by the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Over 100,000 people a year attend music, dance, theatre, film and educational programs at the theatre, resulting in an economic impact of more than $3.5 million a year for downtown Tucson. For additional information visit www.foxtucson.com or call 520-624-1515. Box