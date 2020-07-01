Forbes Again Names Hughes Federal Credit Union One of Best in State

Hughes Federal Credit Union was named as one of Forbes’ “Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions” in Arizona for the third year in a row, ranking as one of the state’s top five credit unions in the 2020 rankings published on June 25.

Forbes partnered with Statista on an independent survey of more than 25,000 customers across the nation about their financial dealings. The banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five key areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

Hughes’ President and General Manager Robert J. Swick said, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the best in-state credit unions in Arizona by Forbes for three years in a row. This award validates our dedication to making a positive difference in the financial lives of our members through best-in-class products, services and customer care.”

About Forbes & America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions

Forbes is a global media company, focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. Forbes.com is part of Forbes Digital, a division of Forbes Media LLC. Forbes.com also publishes investment newsletters and an online guide of “bests” by industry rankings. For America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions 2020, the length of the top lists in each state varies between 1 and 10, based on the number of responses in each state. Nationwide banks or credit unions that have branches in at least 15 U.S. states were excluded from the rankings. In total, 182 credit unions and 135 banks qualified, or 3.5% of credit unions and 2.6% of banks made the list.

Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established in Tucson in 1952, Hughes Federal Credit Union has $1.5 billion in assets and more than 138,000 members. Hughes is rated as one of the best in-state credit unions in Arizona by Forbes for three years in a row, has a Bauer Financial 5-Star “Superior” rating, is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974. The Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit HughesFCU.org, or follow Hughes at Facebook.com/HughesFCU and Twitter.com/HughesFCU.