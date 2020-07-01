Cox Launches At-Home Business Tools

As working at home has become the new normal, many forward-thinking Arizona employers are taking extra measures to ensure employee productivity isn’t hindered by connectivity challenges. This is why Cox Business is launching Cox Business Work-At-Home solutions, including an enterprise-grade, separate internet connection direct to employees’ homes.

Cox Business’ Work-At-Home solutions allow organizations to provide remote staff with company-provided services, including broadband, Wi-Fi, McAfee endpoint security and MalBlock malicious domain blocker to help ensure staff members have the same highly reliable, quick connectivity they would have when working in the office.

“Wi-Fi speed and security are what businesses and their employees need when conducting business from a home environment, explains Ed Aaronson, VP Cox Business. “Our Work-At-Home solutions create a dedicated, secure, enterprise-level connectivity experience at home while increasing work productivity.”

Additional benefits of Cox Business’ Work-at-Home solution include:

· Enterprise-grade security with McAfee and MalBlock at home to protect the business.

· Professional installation for data connectivity and self-install for voice functionality.

· Access to a range of commercial features like static IP addresses.

· Secure business voice identity for working at home or on-the-go.

· A la carte options to ensure conferencing and collaboration needs are met, including Microsoft 365, available from RapidScale, a Cox Business company, and Cox Business Complete Care (which combines remote troubleshooting and resolution of PC, laptop and app issues).

· Centralized billing directly to the business.

Cox Business Work-At-Home is now available in Tucson. Visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.