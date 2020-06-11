UArizona and State Expand COVID-19 Antibody Testing

The University of Arizona and the state of Arizona are expanding COVID-19 antibody testing eligibility across the state to include all hospital employees, as well as health care professionals licensed by the boards of naturopathy, homeopathy, podiatry, chiropractic examiners, optometry and nine other health care categories. In addition, eligibility will include corrections officers and child safety workers employed by the state. Testing capacity also is expanding to include a new site in Nogales.

Of approximately 6,000 blood samples analyzed during the initial phase of testing in Pima County, the antibody test returned no false positive results as measured by virus-neutralizing antibodies – the best available indication of immunological protection.

Registration for the test is available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu, where participants also can find a list of all the groups eligible for testing.

An antibody is a protein made by immune cells that attaches to viruses, bacteria and fungi. Most people who are infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 make antibodies within a few weeks of infection. The presence of COVID-19 antibodies means the immune system mounted a response against the virus.