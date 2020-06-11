Tucson, Pima County Offer Hownd App to Help Merchants Reopen

In an effort to continue supporting small businesses as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19, the City of Tucson is partnering with Pima County to make an online marketing platform available to businesses at no cost to help drive customers back through their doors. The platform, known as Hownd, is designed for local brick-and-mortar businesses to generate immediate cash sales and future foot traffic as businesses work to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Through their partnership, the City and County have established a combined fund of $50,000 to cover Hownd transaction fees that would ordinarily be charged to the participating merchant. The fund is anticipated to generate a substantial return on investment by generating revenue for local businesses from thousands of consumers through the sale of vouchers, gift cards, and coupons purchased through the MyHownd mobile app, email, social media, or a participating business’s website. Learn more by following the links below.

