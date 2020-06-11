Kate Frenzinger, who joined Rusing Lopez & Lizardi as a partner just two years ago, has been appointed to the firm’s Executive Committee to represent the firm’s Scottsdale office.

“Kate is a high-quality lawyer doing high-quality work,” said RL&L Equity Partner Oscar Lizardi. “We are extremely proud of Kate’s spot-on approach to legal matters as well as her business savvy. We are honored to include Kate as a member of our Executive Committee.”

Frenzinger has extensive experience in employment law and complex commercial dispute resolution. She regularly advises clients on a spectrum of employment-related matters, including policy development and implementation, management training, auditing, dispute avoidance and resolution, and acting as a sounding board for clients’ HR professionals.

She also represents clients in all stages of investigations and proceedings by federal or state agencies such as EEOC, Department of Labor, OSHA and state agencies. As a seasoned litigator and trial lawyer, Frenzinger provides clients with focused, responsible strategies when clients are sued or elect to pursue litigation. She is experienced in a range of employment and commercial matters such as employment discrimination, wage and hour lawsuits, whistleblower actions, and non-compete and trade secrets litigation.

Frenzinger also has extensive experience in managing e-discovery, including developing preservation policies, budgeting, assessing proportionality, authoring review and coding protocols, and managing reviewers, as well as discovery-related motion practice.

Frenzinger attended Loyola Law School, Los Angeles where she served as copy editor of the Loyola of Los Angeles International and Comparative Law Review and graduated cum laude and Order of the Coif. She has repeatedly been named a Southwest Super Lawyers® Rising Star, was named to America’s Finest Lawyers, and was most recently named to America’s Top 100 Attorneys.

Established in Tucson, Ariz., in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, PLLC, provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.