HUB International Acquires The Clements Agency

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of The Clements Agency, L.L.C. (Clements) and its wholly owned subsidiary Flagstaff Insurance, Inc. (Flagstaff). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Tucson, Scottsdale and Flagstaff, Arizona, Clements and Flagstaff are together a full-service, independent agency providing commercial and personal insurance. Jack Clements, Jim Clements and Sean Clements, owners of Clements and Flagstaff, will join Hub Southwest.

“We are very excited about our continued growth in the region,” said Randall Perkins, President of Hub Southwest. “Clements and Flagstaff team provides leadership and an added dimension to our growing capabilities in Arizona. We will be well positioned to best serve our clients and expand our footprint in the market.”

“We look forward to joining Hub,” said Jack Clements, President of Clements. “Hub’s global platform and culture of collaboration and innovation, combined with its breadth and depth of resources, is a win for us and, more importantly, for our clients.”

