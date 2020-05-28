Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce Kristen Garcia-Hernandez as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Kristen has been with the organization for 12 years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as Interim CEO.

As board chair, I am excited to enter the next chapter for Girl Scouts of Southern AZ with Kristen in the leadership role as CEO. Her experience with the organization along with her vision and passion for the movement will expand the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls.

Kristen is a native Tucsonan and proud graduate of The University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. Her previous corporate career experience led her to managing multimillion-dollar revenue streams.



Twelve years ago, an opportunity arose with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona in which she was able to combine her love of sales and marketing with her passion for empowering girls and women as entrepreneurs. In her previous roles with Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Kristen led the Cookie Program, Retail Stores, Operations, Membership, and has grown annual revenue for the organization by $1.2 million.

Kristen is active outside of work with community organizations, schools, and her church. She and her husband, Joseph have two beautiful children, including a future Girl Scout-to-be.