Crest Insurance Group Acquires Flagstaff Insurance Company

Cody Ritchie, CEO of CREST, is proud to announce John Creps Insurance Agency, LLC became part of the CREST Insurance Group on May 1, 2020. John’s company has been serving their life-long clients for over 15 years. The Creps Agency is a Flagstaff based full-service property and casualty agency who also offer life & disability insurance in addition to annuities. The company and their team members will be a natural extension of CREST’s tremendous growth. CREST has offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, San Diego, CA & Denver, and Ft. Collins, CO. The rapidly growing brokerage firm writes insurance business throughout the Southwest and continental United States with nationwide clients and carriers. The company takes great pride in their ability to serve all markets while retaining the hallmarks of a local agency. Through a commitment to growth and a dedication in the Arizona market, CREST looks forward to building upon the successes of John Creps Insurance Agency. For more information: www.crestins.com call: 888-881-5765 CA dba: Crest Insurance Agency – CA License #0H16070 | CA dba: Crest Colorado Insurance Agency – License #0M96244 Media Contact: Kathy Ketcham kketcham@crestins.com 520-881-5760