Alliance Bank to Donate $900,000 to Support Arizona Communities

Alliance Bank of Arizona today announced it is committing more than $900,000 to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on local communities across Arizona and strengthen those communities as they work to emerge from the crisis.

Contributions in Arizona will help address shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, address food insecurity, invest in technology to aid online learning, aid struggling small businesses, support pediatric care and provide assistance to some of the most vulnerable in the communities Alliance Bank serves.

These funds are part of an overall contribution of $2 million from Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), the Phoenix-based parent company of Alliance Bank of Arizona. This larger amount also includes support for organizations in California and Nevada.

“There is great need across Arizona resulting from COVID-19, and we are glad to be able to give our strong nonprofit partners here added firepower to do more of the great work they’re already doing to help people get through this crisis now, and over the longer term, help our communities become more resilient,” said Don Garner, Division CEO, Alliance Bank of Arizona.

In Arizona, funded organizations include:

The Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund, providing PPE to first responders, as well as financial support for local food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, and technology for online learning for low-income students.

The Local First Arizona Small Business Relief Fund, which provides grants to Arizona’s smallest, locally owned enterprises.

The Pediatric Healthcare Initiative Fund, providing additional financial support to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, qualifying for federal matching equal to four times the amount of the donation.

Other nonprofit and community organizations committed to children’s welfare and learning, family support services and ending hunger. These include: St. Mary’s Food Bank, United Food Bank, The Duce Food Fight, YMCA, Kids Need to Read, and ICM Food and Clothing Bank.

“Our communities face unprecedented health and economic challenges from the coronavirus,” said Kenneth Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Alliance Bank. “We are a people-first organization, and that we are able to help others – from firefighters and front-line healthcare workers to small businesses and hungry families who need support right now – is meaningful to all of us.”

“Alliance Bank has a long history of supporting businesses and nonprofits within our communities. Given the impact that COVID-19 is having, the bank sees this donation as a high-impact way to support a broad base of local nonprofit partners,” said Steve Odenkirk, Executive Vice-President and Southern Arizona Region Manager for Alliance Bank of Arizona in Tucson.

The bank’s $2 million commitment also supports longer-term efforts to strengthen communities and create resilience for low- and moderate-income families, including programs to prevent homelessness, provide continuum of care, and bolster affordable housing and economic development.

About Alliance Bank of Arizona

Alliance Bank of Arizona, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2003, Alliance Bank of Arizona offers a full spectrum of loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, plus superior service. With 10 offices in Greater Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff, along with Western Alliance Bank’s powerful array of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued resource for Arizona’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Alliance Bank’s wide-ranging commitment to giving back to its communities earned the prestigious 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Award from the Phoenix Business Journal. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For more information, visit alliancebankofarizona.com.