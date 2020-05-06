Wendy Marquez is excited to announce the Grand Opening of her new Allstate Insurance Agency! Located on Grant Rd , just east of Silverbell, Wendy’s new agency is in the neighborhood she grew up in from birth through her graduation at the University of Arizona. Mother of Alyssa and Diego, and wife to Edmund, she is ready to finally operate her own agency, after helping Edmund with his three Alstate agencies the last 10 years. Wendy’s agency specializes in Auto, Home, Life insurance and focuses on protecting the assets of her clients. Wendy has served as the Vice Chair of Angel Charity, and has been involved in supporting our amazing community for over 20 years via numerous organizations.